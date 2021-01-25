Prep Hoops: John Curtis wins nail-biter over Mount Carmel Monday night

RIVER RIDGE, La. — A 22-point effort from John Curtis’ Terrin Coffil and late-game heroics from Freshman Heaven Jordan powered the Patriots past Mount Carmel, 47-44 Monday night.

The Cubs and Patriots traded blows in the first quarter, with the Patriots getting separation in the second thanks to a 16-point outburst from Coffil.

The Patriots went into the locker room up 27-20 at the half.

In the third quarter, Mount Carmel outscored John Curtis, 10-4 and at one point would have the lead but that lasted 30 seconds as a contested jumper by Coffil would fall at the buzzer and give the Patriots a 1-point lead.

Some drama in the fourth, with about 2:30 to play Coffil would get her second technical foul of the game and was disqualified.

The Patriots would lean on solid defense and a great play from Freshman, Heaven Jordan.

With 30 seconds to play, Jordan stole the ball and laid it up on the other end to extend the Patriot lead to 3.

They would hold on to defeat Mount Carmel for the second time this season, 47-44.

Mount Carmel Senior Taylor Wilkins led the Cubs with 15 points, Taylor Haggard finished with 13.

John Curtis improves to 6-4 on the season, 3-1 in district play.

Mount Carmel sits at 18-3 with a 1-2 district record.