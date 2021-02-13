Prep Hoops: Carver takes down Benjamin Franklin, 69-37 in Rams’ regular-season finale

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, the Carver Rams defeated the Benjamin Franklin Falcons 69-37.

The Falcons held a 27-23 lead at the half, but the Rams came out firing on all cylinders.

Carver’s Dorian Finister scored the first 5 points of the second half and the Rams never looked back. Finister had 11 points on the day.

Ronald Johnson finished with a team-high 15 points for Carver. Soloman Washington added 14 points.

Larry Honeywood led all scorers with 22 points for the Falcons.

With the win, the Rams conclude their regular season with a 25-1 record.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.