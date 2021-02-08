Prep Hoops: Big first half helps Riverside outlast Curtis

RIVER RIDGE, La. — In Head Coach Tim Byrd’s first game back from COVID-19, the Riverside Rebels came out on fire Monday night against the John Curtis Patriots.

Riverside was up by as much as 17 points midway through the second quarter because of a hot shooting night from beyond the arc.

The Patriots would get within striking distance in the second half, cutting the deficit to 1 point with under 45 seconds to play in the 4th quarter.

The Rebels’ offense would do just enough to outlast the Patriots, 61-58.