Prep Baseball: St Aug defeats Shaw, 10-6 in first game of regional round

NEW ORLEANS – No. 8 St Aug defeated No. 9 Archbishop Shaw, 10-6 in the first game of the regional round of the Division I playoffs at RBI Field at Wesley Barrow.

Kenya Huggins got the Purple Knights on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead.

St Aug lead 10-1 after six innings, but the Eagles scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th.

Game two is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will be Monday.

