Prep Baseball: John Curtis Patriots rally past Jesuit, 5-4

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the John Curtis Patriots defeated Jesuit 5-4 at John Ryan Stadium.

The Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead in the third inning with RBI singles by Collin Loupe, Giovanni Licciardi and Tripp Haddad as well as a sac fly by Holden Hess.

In the top of the sixth, John Curtis’ Nyan Hayes tied the game with an RBI double to make it 4-4.

A safety squeeze by Michael O’Brien in the top of the seventh would give the Patriots the final margin.

