Prep Baseball: John Curtis, Holy Cross sweep two-game series

NEW ORLEANS — John Curtis and Holy Cross both sweep their two-game series this week against Division I foes.

John Curtis run-ruled Brother Martin, 11-1 on Tuesday afternoon and complete their series sweep in dramatic fashion Thursday night with a 6-4 win over the Crusaders in extra innings.

Highlights of the final innings are in the link above.

After a 6-3 win over Archbishop Rummel on Tuesday, the Holy Cross Tigers defeated the Raiders again 5-2 Thursday afternoon at Holy Cross Park.

Highlights of that game are in the link below:

Holy Cross is back in action Friday night against Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney.

TIGERS WIN!!!



TIGERS (16-7 | 3-2) defeat Rummel today 5-2! The TIGERS next game is tomorrow Friday, April 9th vs Brother Martin for 7:00 PM at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.#WeAreHC #PACKthePARK pic.twitter.com/fmzraqHtKC — Holy Cross Baseball (@HolyCross_BSB) April 8, 2021

One of the three pillars programs in the WGNO Sports ‘Friday Night’ series, which includes Friday Night Football and Friday Night Sports, Friday Night Fastball returns this week.

The season debut on Friday, April 9, is the first of five weekly episodes showcasing prep highlights, school spotlights and human interest stories on everything New Orleans high school baseball related.

Watch Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.