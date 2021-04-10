Prep Baseball: Jesuit’s Holden Hess pitches a complete game in 4-2 win over Rummel

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, the Jesuit Blue Jays defeated Archbishop Rummel 4-2 at John Ryan Stadium.

Holden Hess pitched a complete game five-hitter for the Jays and struck out 9 batters.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.

