Prep Baseball: Jesuit’s Holden Hess pitches a complete game in 4-2 win over Rummel

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, the Jesuit Blue Jays defeated Archbishop Rummel 4-2 at John Ryan Stadium.
Holden Hess pitched a complete game five-hitter for the Jays and struck out 9 batters.
For highlights from the game, click on the video above.
