Prep Baseball: Jesuit, St. Charles Catholic post big wins Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Charles Catholic Comets and Jesuit Blue Jays have double-digit run outputs in two very impressive wins Wednesday afternoon.

St. Charles Catholic defeated Holy Cross, 13-5 at Holy Cross Park.

The Comets improve to 17-9-1 on the season with the Tigers falling to 22-8.

St. Charles 13 Holy Cross 5

(WP): Bryce Bertucci

Connor Dejean (2-3, 3B, 3 RBI)

Josh Tamplain (2-4, 2B, RBI)

Austin St. Pierre (2-5, 2B, RBI)

Cade Pregeant (2-5, 2B, RBI)



Comets have now won 7 in a row and run its record to 17-9-1 on the season. Host South Plaq, 5pm Thurs. — SCCCometBaseball (@SCCBaseball2021) April 22, 2021

The Jesuit Blue Jays returned to their winning ways Wednesday, defeating John Curtis, 14-1 at Harahan Park.

The Blue Jays jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the 2nd inning of the game, and the Patriots could not recover.

5th inning, Good and Goebel both with hard hit singles but left stranded. Hess finishes off the game with another K. Jays win 14-1. — Jesuit Baseball (@JHSNolaBaseball) April 21, 2021

You can catch highlights of these games and much more from the world of prep baseball and softball this Friday night.

WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works airs this Friday on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.