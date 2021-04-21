Prep Baseball: Jesuit, St. Charles Catholic post big wins Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Charles Catholic Comets and Jesuit Blue Jays have double-digit run outputs in two very impressive wins Wednesday afternoon.
St. Charles Catholic defeated Holy Cross, 13-5 at Holy Cross Park.
The Comets improve to 17-9-1 on the season with the Tigers falling to 22-8.
The Jesuit Blue Jays returned to their winning ways Wednesday, defeating John Curtis, 14-1 at Harahan Park.
The Blue Jays jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the 2nd inning of the game, and the Patriots could not recover.
You can catch highlights of these games and much more from the world of prep baseball and softball this Friday night.
WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works airs this Friday on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.