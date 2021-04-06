Prep Baseball: Holy Cross, John Curtis post impressive wins Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — In their first game back from a Covid-19 shutdown, the Holy Cross Tigers defeated the Rummel Raiders, 6-3 Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

The Tigers put up 5 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and hold on to win thanks to outstanding defense and pitching from Joshua Orr.

The two teams will face off again this Thursday at Holy Cross.

TIGERS WIN!!!



TIGERS (15-7 | 2-2) defeat Rummel tonight 6-3! Next game is Thursday, March 8th vs Rummel for 4:00 PM at Holy Cross Park.#WeAreHC #PACKthePARK pic.twitter.com/WHqyOIZCzG — Holy Cross Baseball (@HolyCross_BSB) April 7, 2021

Head Coach Andy Cannizaro’s message to his team during their shutdown:

John Curtis Baseball continues its hot start to district with an 11-1 win over Brother Martin at Harahan Playground Tuesday afternoon.

The Patriots are now 16-3 on the season and will see Brother Martin again Thursday night at Kirsch-Rooney.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

THE PATRIOTS ARE HOT!



A 10 run rule against @BMHSCrusaders improves Curtis to 16-3 (7-0)



WP: @_michaelccurtis



Offensively led by: @hayes_nyan 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs @Logan_ONeill8 3-4, RBI@D_Wood24 2-3, 3 RBIs@MicheuBuddy 1-1, 3 Runs, RBI pic.twitter.com/LQDU47Cyku — JOHN CURTIS BASEBALL (@BaseballCurtis) April 7, 2021