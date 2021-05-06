Prep Baseball: Errors plague St. Paul’s in Game 1 loss to Catholic of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated St. Paul’s, 4-2 Thursday night in game one of the Quarterfinal Round of the Division I playoffs.

Tied at 2, the Wolves commit two errors in the bottom of the 6th inning to surrender the go-ahead runs to the Bears.

St. Paul’s Sophomore Pitcher Kade Anderson pitched 6 and two-thirds innings and was pulled after throwing more that 100 pitches.

He struck out 8 batters on the night.

“We had a pitch count so It was time,” said St. Paul’s head baseball coach Mick Nunez.

“The errors fared well for them. We just have to come back and play ball. We’ve got our work cut out for us but I think we have a tough group of kids and they’ll come back and put up a good fight,” added Nunez.

St. Paul’s returns to Baton Rouge for game two against Catholic Friday night at 6 p.m.

For the full bracket, click here.

For all storylines and highlights surrounding playoffs, watch Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works Friday night on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.