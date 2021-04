BOUTTE, La. — The Destrehan Wildcats defeated their rival Hahnville, 5-0 Monday afternoon.

Destrehan drew first blood in the top of the 3rd inning, and used steady offense to score 4 more runs over the course of the next 3 innings.

Gage Harding came on in relief for starting pitcher, Seth Kenney, late in the game and was lights out from his first batter to the last.