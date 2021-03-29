Prep Baseball: Chalmette, Brother Martin victorious Monday

NEW ORLEANS — The Brother Martin Crusaders and St. Aug Purple Knights met Monday at Kirsch-Rooney for a Catholic League showdown.
Through 4 innings, the Crusaders led by as much as 6-2.
The Purple Knights come roaring back to tie things up at 6 and send the game into extra innings.
The Crusaders would pull it out, 7-6 in 9 innings.
Earlier Monday afternoon, the East Jefferson Warriors hosted Chalmette for a district 8-5A matchup that was rescheduled from last week because of inclement weather.
The Owls’ bats came alive early, scoring 8 runs through 3 innings.
Chalmette would go on to win, 10-4.