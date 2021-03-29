Prep Baseball: Chalmette, Brother Martin victorious Monday

NEW ORLEANS — The Brother Martin Crusaders and St. Aug Purple Knights met Monday at Kirsch-Rooney for a Catholic League showdown.

Through 4 innings, the Crusaders led by as much as 6-2.

The Purple Knights come roaring back to tie things up at 6 and send the game into extra innings.

Top 5, @StAugnola ties it. Singles by Ryan Stripling, Jardy Montgomery, error scores one, 2-run double by Kabrel Johnson makes it 6-5, RBI single by Jeffrey Duroncelay ties @bmartinbaseball 6-6 going to bottom of 5th. @CCSdaily @BMHSCrusaders @purpleknightsp1 @TheSaderSection — Ken Trahan (@kentrahan) March 30, 2021

The Crusaders would pull it out, 7-6 in 9 innings.

🚨FINAL🚨



St Aug 6 – BrM ⚾️ 7 (9)



Next Up:

BrM (13-6, 1-1) vs Rummel

Tuesday, March 30

Kirsch Rooney Stadium

First Pitch: 7:00pm — BrM Student Section (@TheSaderSection) March 30, 2021

Earlier Monday afternoon, the East Jefferson Warriors hosted Chalmette for a district 8-5A matchup that was rescheduled from last week because of inclement weather.

The Owls’ bats came alive early, scoring 8 runs through 3 innings.

Chalmette would go on to win, 10-4.

We defeated East Jefferson 10-4 to move to 9-9 on the season and 2-0 in district 8-5A — Chalmette Owls 🦉 (@OwlsChalmette) March 29, 2021