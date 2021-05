NEW ORLEANS – The No. 6 Brother Martin Crusaders (22-10) complete the sweep of 11th-seeded Scotlandville (3-22) in the regional round of the Division I playoffs.

The Crusaders broke open game one in the bottom of the first inning scoring 14 runs.

Brother Martin won game one 25-4, and game two 20-1, both in five innings by the mercy rule.

For highlights from game one, click on the video above.

Brother Martin will face John Curtis in the quarterfinals.