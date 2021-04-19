Prep Baseball: Brother Martin downs Jesuit Monday night, sweeps series

METAIRIE, La. — The Brother Martin Crusaders sweep their series with the Jesuit Blue Jays thanks to a 4-2 win Monday night at John Ryan Stadium.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 5th that the Blue Jays made a push offensively, tying the game a 2 in the bottom of the 6th.

The Crusaders load the bases in the top of the 7th inning and regain the lead thanks to an Andrew Sieta RBI single to shallow right field.

The Crusaders score one more time in the top of the inning to take the impressive, 4-2 victory.

🚨FINAL🚨



BrM ⚾️ 4 – Jesuit 2



Next Up

BrM vs Shaw

Tuesday, April 20

Shaw High School

First Pitch: 6:00pm pic.twitter.com/6a3igbu5OT — BrM Student Section (@TheSaderSection) April 20, 2021