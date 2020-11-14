Pratt leads Tulane while Army self destructs

NEW ORLEANS – Entering his second season leading the Tulane men’s basketball program, head coach Ron Hunter unveiled the team’s non-conference schedule ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. All five of the team’s games will be played home at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The Green Wave tip off the season Friday, November 27 against Lamar at 1 p.m., in the first game of the Tulane Classic before taking on Lipscomb two days later in the tournament’s finale. Lamar and Lipscomb will face off Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.