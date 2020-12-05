Pratt in on four TDs as Tulane beats Memphis 35-21

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more in Tulane’s 35-21 defeat of Memphis.

Pratt may have iced the game when he was hit scrambling on what was ruled a targeting penalty, that gave Tulane a first-and-goal at the 9.

Cam Carroll zig-zagged into the end zone on the next play and Tulane was up two touchdowns late against a Memphis team with five comeback victories this season.

Calvin Austin caught five passes for 110 yards for Memphis, his sixth 100-yard game in the last seven.