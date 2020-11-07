Pratt, Carroll send Tulane past East Carolina 38-21

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Pratt threw three touchdown passes and Cameron Carroll ran for two scores and Tulane controlled East Carolina in a 38-21 win. The Green Wave hadn’t won consecutive games since a four-game win streak last year spanning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12. Pratt threw two scores to Duece Watts of 35 and 5 yards, and a 5-yarder to Tyrick James, to help Tulane to a 21-7 halftime lead. For East Carolina, Holton Ahlers threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Thirteen of his 27 completions went to Blake Proehl for 182 receiving yards and two scores.

