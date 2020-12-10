Postponed: LHSAA reclassification

The state high school athletic association has postponed reclassification of member schools until the fall of 2021.
According to a memo from executive director Eddie Bonine, obtained by WGNO Sports, district games will roll over for one more season. However, schools will be able to sign one year contracts with non-district opponents.
Bonine said the executive committee of the LHSAA voted to postpone reclassification. The memo was sent to member principals, athletic directors, parish athletic directors, superintendents, and head coaches.
Bonine said a report from Ken Bradford, who serves as the liason for the LHSAA to the Louisiana Department of Education disclosed the number of students K-12 that are presently unaccounted from the initial report of October 1, 2020.
The LHSAA said in September that multiple storms had affected families in approximately 27 parishes and over 200 plus member schools.
“This move will also align our state with bordering states classification periods for potential two year home and away contracts if applicable in your respective sport,” said Bonine.