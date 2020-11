On Saturday, the LSU Tigers suffered a 48-11 loss to Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the worst for the Bayou Bengals in series history.

With the loss, LSU falls to 2-3 on the season.

Afterwards, head coach Ed Orgeron called the game “very disappointing.”

NEXT UP: LSU will take on No. 2 Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 14th at 6 p.m.