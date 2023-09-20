METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — St. Martin’s Episcopal School’s Thursday night home football game on Sept. 20, against Abramson has been cancelled.

The school issued a statement Wednesday night from head of school, Whitney Samuel Drennan.

“As always, the safety of our students is our top priority. Earlier today, we were made aware of a possible threat at the upcoming football game on Thursday night. We immediately contacted law enforcement and filed a report. Out of an abundance of caution, we will not be playing the game on Thursday. This cancellation will not impact our record or season. We appreciate your continued support of our students, and our athletic programs.”