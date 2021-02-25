Pope John Paul II holds on to win Division IV Boy’s Soccer title

HAMMOND, La. – It has been a year of firsts for the Pope John Paul II Jags Boy’s Soccer team.

Their first trip to the semi-final round, to the state championship game, and now, their first-ever state title victory in program history.

Pope John Paul II defeated Episcopal of Baton Rouge Wednesday night, 2-1 in the Division IV title game at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Senior Michael Tymkiw scored the Jags’ first goal in the 62nd minute.

Junior Shawn Riviere would score the second and final goal for the Jags in the 73rd minute.

The Knights would answer a couple of minutes later but that would be their only goal of the game.

Junior Lincoln Oertling was named the Division IV championship game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Here is PJP Head Soccer Coach Danny Clavier and players after the game: