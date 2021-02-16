Pope John Paul II defeats Newman, advances to Division IV semifinals

SLIDELL, La. — The top-seeded Pope John Paul II defeated the defending Division IV State Champion Newman Greenies, 2-0 on Tuesday.

In doing so, the Jags advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s game:

In the first half, Junior Brenden Kuzminski scored a goal in the 38th minute to put the Jags up 1-0.

In the second, the second goal and dagger to the heart would come in the 45th minute courtesy of Junior Jack Everard.

Here is PJP’s Jack Everard and Brenden Kuzminski recapping the Jags win over Newman:

