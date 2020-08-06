Pope John Paul girls volleyball finds success on the court and in the classroom

The Pope John Paul Jaguars trophy case grew last season, after winning their fifth state title in the last six years.

This fall, the team returns two seniors, and will rely on a number of underclassmen to take on bigger roles.

On top of their competitive success, the lady Jags have embraced the student-athlete role to its fullest. For the sixth consecutive year, the program won the USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award.

The award is given to team who maintain a year long G-P-A of 3.3.

Head coach Danny Tullis calls the honor one of the programs greatest achievements.

To hear from the team, click on the corresponding videos above.