Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of 2020 college football season.

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane men's basketball head coach Ron Hunter announced that transfer and sophomore forward Oton Jankovic has been granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming season upon receiving a waiver from the NCAA on Monday. Jankovic maintains three years of remaining eligibility beginning this fall and joins junior Gabe Watson (Southern Miss) and sophomores Jaylen Forbes (Alabama) and Kevin Cross (Nebraska) who also received immediate eligibility after transferring into the program during the summer. All four will take the court for Tulane during the 2020-21 campaign.

Jankovic transferred to the Green Wave after completing his freshman year at Vanderbilt University in 2019-20. The 6'10 frontcourt presence appeared in 21 contests for the Commodores last season and averaged 6.2 minutes per game. Among his top performances, he scored five points off the bench in a road win at Alabama, had two blocks against Texas A&M and recorded three rebounds on three different occasions. Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, the Zagreb, Croatia native played one year at Montverde Academy in Florida in 2018-19. Jankovic also spent two years at Prolific Prep in California after maturing in the Cibona Zagreb youth system in Croatia, where he averaged 10 points per game in his age group at the FIBA European Championship.

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIAFor behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men's basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. WE ARE NOLA BUILTTulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com