Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of 2020 college football season.

LAWRENCE, KS. – Former Hahnville High School football star, Pooka Williams Jr., is opting out of the 2020 college football season.
Williams announced via Twitter that he is opting out of the season to be with his mother here in Louisiana while she is battling health issues.
Williams has played in 4 games for the Kansas Jayhawks this season.
Minutes after his announcement was made, Kansas Head Football Coach Les Miles expressed support for Pooka Williams Jr.’s decision
The Jayhawks are currently 0-4 on the season.