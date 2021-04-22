Pontchartrain Bowl Gets Going With Friday Afternoon Tilt

NEW ORLEANS – This weekend begins a four-game series between the top two teams in the Southland Conference standings as the New Orleans Privateers take on the Southeastern Lions. The series opener was moved up to a 2 p.m. start.

Haden Erbe is scheduled to start the series opener. Erbe picked up his first win as a Privateer last week in San Antonio.

The Privateers (20-16, 15-9) have been tearing it up offensively since starting Southland play. They lead the conference in SLC only games in batting average, hits, RBI, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage through six weekends.

The two sides are battling for the Pontchartrain Bowl, which was instituted in 2015. It was created by Cameron Barr who sadly passed away in December 2020. The trophy is sponsored by Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity Phi Chapter Alumni.

Chris Turpin, who is scheduled to start the second game of the series on Saturday, leads the Southland in strikeouts with 67. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 22nd best in the nation. He threw a seven-inning complete game in his last start at UIW. Turpin is also second in the conference in innings only behind Southeastern’s Will Warren.

As a team, New Orleans has been a doubles machine. They have cranked out 72 doubles, which is tied for first in the Southland with McNeese and 15th best in the nation. They had eight doubles in last week’s series against UIW.

The Privateers lead the all-time series 61-45 against Southeastern. As a program, the first win in their history came against the Lions on Mar. 13, 1970. The last time the Privateers won a series against Southeastern was in 2016.

All four games will be carried on the Privateer Sports Network with Jude Young on the call. Friday’s game will also be broadcast on NASH Icon 106.1 FM.

