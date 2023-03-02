HAMMOND, La. — No. 5 Ponchatoula defeated top-seeded Walker, 52-47 in the Division I Non-Select semi-finals Thursday night at the University Center.

The Lady Wave used complimentary basketball to outscore Walker 16-4 in the final frame and advance to their second straight state championship game.

Ponchatoula forced 19 turnovers and held Walker to 22.2% from the field (2-9) in the 4tth quarter.

Sophomore Alyssa Hilliard led the Lady Wave with a game-high 18 points and 9 rebounds. Senior Taylor Jackson followed with 13 points and 6 rebounds, scoring the go-ahead bucket on an offensive rebound with 1:30 left in regulation.

Libby Thompson added 7 points and 9 rebounds while Amaya Gervais scored 8 points in the win.

The 2023 Division I Non-Select state championship game features a rematch of last year’s thriller between Ponchatoula and Parkway.

The game tips off Saturday at 8 p.m.