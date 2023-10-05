PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Green Wave defeated the Mandeville Skippers, 44-21 in a district 6-5A matchup Thursday night at the Swamp.

Ponchatoula jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first half courtesy of a safety and touchdown runs from Jace Jackson, Brandon Mathews, and Bishop Davis.

The Skippers would cut into the deficit just before the half with a ten-yard touchdown pass from Caden Jacob to Parker Lanaux. Mandeville trailed by 16 at the break.

In the third quarter, a Nate Sheppard blocked punt would result in another Skipper score. Sheppard would follow that up with a two-yard touchdown run to help Mandeville cut the lead to 23-21.

From that point on, Ponchatoula would come alive and use a tidal wave of momentum to close out the game on a 21-0 run.

Jace Jackson would find the endzone for the second time to extend the Green Wave lead, 30-21. Bishop Davis would close it out with two monster touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help Ponchatoula secure their second district win.

Ponchatoula entered the night 16th in the Division I select power rankings with the Skippers listed as the 27th-best team in the bracket.

