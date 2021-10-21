Ponchatoula remains unbeaten with Fontainebleau shutout on Thursday

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — From the opening play of scrimmage it was all Ponchatoula as the Green Wave dominated Fontainebleau, ruining the Bulldogs homecoming game by delivering a 63-0 drubbing on Thursday night at Lakeshore Stadium in Mandeville, La.

Ponchatoula linebacker Darrien Brider started the rout with a 15-yard pick six to put the Green Wave up, 7-0 to start the game. Running back Braydon Johnson punched it in from the one-yard line to extend the Ponchatoula lead.

Next series for Fontainebleau led to an offensive fumble and a Brider scoop and score – the senior’s second touchdown in the first quarter.

The Green Wave would go on to score three defensive touchdowns in the first half after defensive back Clyde Gaten took an interception 33-yards for the score. Ponchatoula took a 42-0 lead at the half and held on for the win to remain unbeaten on the season (6-0). The Green Wave are tied with St. Paul’s (5-1) atop the District 6-5A standings.