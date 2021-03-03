Ponchatoula Lady Wave fall to Benton in Class 5A Semi-Final round

HAMMOND, La. – The top-seeded Ponchatoula Lady Wave were defeated by No. 12 Benton Wednesday night, 58-48 in the Girl’s Basketball Class 5A Semi-Finals.

For the Benton Tigers, Jada Anderson led all scorers with 25 points and 7 assists. Jada Stewart scored 8 points and was able to pull down 22 rebounds.

Jaylee Womack led the Lady Wave with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Presley Walls finished with 10 points on the night before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

For Ponchatoula, it is the end of an historic run for the program in the 2020-21 season.

The Lady Wave were a combined 30-0 on the season, with hopes of completing the journey with a Class 5A title.

Instead, for the second consecutive season, they fall in the Class 5A Semi-Finals.

Here is Head Coach Patricia Landaiche, Amoura Graves, and Jaylee Womack postgame: