PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Ponchatoula High School sends 7 more Green Wave football players to the college football ranks on National Signing Day.

Braydon Johnson, Cohen Barrilleaux, Elijah Winters, Cohen Troxclair, and Demontrell Osby will be taking their football talents to Thibodaux where they will play for Tim Rebowe and the Nicholls State Colonels.

Wide receiver Kody Finley is staying in Tangipahoa Parish after signing to play college ball for Frank Scelfo and the Southeastern Lions.

Green Wave stud linebacker Darrien Brider will be taking his talents to Mississippi College.

Below are interviews with some of today’s signees:

Braydon Johnson:

Kody Finley:

Demontrell Osby:

Fellow teammate Jacoby Mathews announced Wednesday night that he is signing with Texas A&M.

Wide receiver Amorion Walker signed with Michigan during the early signing period.