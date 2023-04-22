BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s 2023 National L Club Spring Game ended with a 32-32 tie and a ton of positive takeaways from today’s game.

Offensively:

Jayden Daniels opened the scrimmage with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Kacy.

Daniels would finish the day 10/11 passing with 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. He would also carry the ball 2 times for 19 yards.

Lacy shined as well, leading all LSU receivers with 4 catches for 92 yards and the opening score.

Garrett Nussmeier was also impressive in the spring showcase, completing 5 of 8 passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns.

{Courtesy: LSU Athletics}

Defensively:

LSU’s pass rush resulted in three sacks on opposing quarterbacks today.

The unit forced one turnover in the first quarter with a Whit Wheeks pick-six off quarterback Rickie Collins. The unit also caused a turnover on downs with a sack in the second quarter.

Special Teams:

Dibert and Ramos combined for a 1/3 shooting in today’s spring game, missing from 44 & 46 yards out. Ramos ended the game with a 34-yard field goal.

Up Next:

LSU opens the 2023 schedule Sunday, September 3rd in Orlando where they will face Florida State.