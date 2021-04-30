Playoff Softball: Hannan, Haynes advance to Division II title game

SULPHUR, La. — Archbishop Hannan and Haynes Academy will play for the Division II championship Saturday afternoon at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

The Yellow Jackets defeated St. Thomas More, 7-5 Friday afternoon in the semi-final round.

Here is Head Coach Dawn Whitmer after the game:

As for Archbishop Hannan, they defeated Thomas Jefferson 9-8 after a walk-off passed ball scores the Hawks’ ninth and final run of the ball game.

Hawks softball wins in a wild one 9-8 over Thomas Jefferson! Next stop State Championship! pic.twitter.com/DZJnYSo8RJ — Hannan Athletics (@HannanAthletics) April 30, 2021

Archbishop Hannan will look to defend their Division II crown after winning the title in 2019.

The Division II championship game is scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

More coverage of this week’s softball and baseball playoffs on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball.

