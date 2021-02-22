Playoff Soccer: Lusher, Holy Cross win big on Monday to advance to state title games

NEW ORLEANS — The Lusher Lions hosted the Loyola College Prep Flyers Monday afternoon at Pan American Stadium for Division III semi-final action.

After trailing 2-1 at the half, the Lions would score 4 goals in the second period to take down the Flyers.

They advance to the Division III title game where they will play E.D. White Thursday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Another brilliant performance for the Lions, beating Loyola 5-2 in the Semi-Finals!



Onto the State Championship!!!



Thursday

2/25

Lusher can. E.D. White

7:30pm

Strawberry Stadium (Hammond, LA)



LET’S GO!!! — Lusher Boys Soccer (@LusherBVSoccer) February 23, 2021

Monday night, Holy Cross Tigers hosted the Ben Franklin Falcons for a semi-final contest in the Division II bracket.

The Tigers scored 2 times in the first period and once in the second to take the 3-0 victory.

They will play Benton for the Division II state title in hopes of winning their third consecutive championship.

Four for Four: Tigers Earn Fourth Straight State Finals Appearance

Holy Cross – 3

Been Franklin – 0 #WeAreHC pic.twitter.com/FhxVKOCXcv — Holy Cross Tigers (@HolyCrossTiger) February 23, 2021