MANDEVILLE, La. — The No. 12 Benton Tigers upset the No. 5 Mandeville Skippers, 60-51 Monday night in the regional round of the Girl’s Basketball Class 5A playoffs.

The Tigers were up by as much as 20 points in the second half.

While the Skippers attempted to mount a comeback in the final minutes of the fourth, it would fall short.

Senior Meagan Bubeck led all scorers with a game-high 30 points on the night.