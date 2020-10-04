Player in Central/South Lafourche football game tests positive for COVID-19

The Central Lafourche Trojans played the South Lafourche Tarpons in their season opener on Friday, October 2.

On Sunday, Tarpons head coach BJ Young confirmed to WGNO that a player tested positive for COVID-19. Young could not specify which program due to privacy laws.

Young said both coaches and athletic directors of the programs were alerted of the positive result, and “reviewed tape of the game to see who came in contact with the player.”

According to Young, athletes who were in direct contact with the diagnosed player during the game will begin a 14-day quarantine.

As of now, South Lafourche is still scheduled to play Lutcher on Friday, October 9th.

The result becomes the first COVID-related issue in Lafourche sports this year.