BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A piece of LSU history is up for auction at Grey Flannel Auctions. Bidding for Pete Maravich’s 1970 James A. Naismith College Player of the Year Trophy is underway and will end on Sunday, June 11.

“Pistol Pete” set the Division I men’s basketball record for the highest single-season scoring average during the 1969-70 season. Maravich averaged 44.5 points and over 5 rebounds per game that year.

“We are thrilled to offer Pete Maravich’s Player of the Year award in this auction. This award is a rare and highly sought-after piece of basketball history that represents a pivotal moment in Maravich’s career,” said Michael Russek, director of operations for Grey Flannel Auctions. “As one of the most talented and influential players of his time, Maravich’s impact on the game cannot be overstated. This award is a testament to his incredible skill and talent, and its historical significance makes it a truly remarkable find. We are excited to share this rare item with collectors and fans worldwide and we look forward to seeing the excitement it generates at auction.”

As of the publishing of this article, there have been four bids made on the trophy including the latest which was $33,275. If you are interested in entering a bid, click here.

Maravich spent 10 years in the NBA and entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987.