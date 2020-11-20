Picked: Tulane squanders lead, falls in double OT at Tulsa

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

There’s tough losses and then there’s Tulane’s 30-24 double overtime loss at Tulsa.

Zaven Collins intercepted a Michael Pratt pass in the second overtime and ran it back 96 yards for a touchdown as the 25th ranked Golden Hurricane rallied with an improbable 30-24 win over the Green Wave in double overtime.

Tulane scored what appeared to be the winning touchdown with 1:38 to play when Michael Pratt threw a 19 yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James on third and 11.

But, Tulsa, behind third string quarterback Davis Brin scored on the final play. Brin’s Hail Mary pass was caught in the right corner of the endzone by JuanCarlos Santana to complete a 37 yard touchdown play with no time on the clock.

In overtime, both teams made field goals, setting up the dramatic ending.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said there was plenty of blame to go around.

Brin entered the game after Tulsa starter Zach Smith and backup Seth Bonner were both injured.

He completed 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns.