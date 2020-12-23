Pick your problem: Interceptions, sacks, absences sink Wave in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, ID – DECEMBER 22: Linebacker Lawson Hall #30 of the Nevada Wolf Pack attempts to intercept a tipped pass during first half action against the Tulane Green Wave at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

It was too much for Tulane to overcome.

Without bookend pass rushers Cam Sample and Patrick Johnson, and without at least two offensive lineman due to Covid concerns, Tulane fell to Nevada 38-27 Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

The Green Wave was hoping to win a bowl for a third straight year. Tulane finished 6-6.

Quarterback Michael Pratt was sacked 8 times, and intercepted three times. Head coach Willie Fritz gave Nevada credit, while noting that the Green Wave was without 19 players in the game.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong threw five touchdown passes. His tall receivers caused constant problems for Green Wave defensive backs. Nevada held the ball for 36:10, compared to Tulane’s 23:50.

Pratt threw TD passes of 41 and 28 yards to Jha’Quan Jackson.

The other Tulane scores came on a 6 yard rush by Pratt, and a 65 yard TD run by Cam Carroll.