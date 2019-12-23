Photos: Saints topple Titans

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – The Saints came back from an extremely slow start to topple the Tennessee Titans in yet another record-setting game.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas now holds the NFL single season receptions record, breaking Marvin Harrison’s 17-year-old record of 143. Thomas needed just 11 catches to set the new record at 144 and reached that mark with 3:13 to play in the game on a near touchdown, ruled down at the one. Thomas finished the game with 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, now at 145 catches on the season.

New Orleans fell behind early, down 14-0 in the second quarter, but scored 24 unanswered to take the lead on their first drive of the third quarter and they never trailed again. After going through a rough stretch for most of the season, Alvin Kamara was back to his old form, finishing with 11 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are some of the best moments from the game:

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: A New Orleans Saints fan cheers during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes the ball on a fourth down attempt against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. New Orleans defeats Tennessee 38-28. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints stretches the ball short of the goal line during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. New Orleans defeats Tennessee 38-28. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints sacks Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is pushed out of bounds in the first half by LeShaun Sims #36 of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks for a receiver under pressure in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans hits running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints to force an incomplete during the second quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in the second quarter against Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talks after the game with Wesley Woodyard #59 of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball as he is pushed out of bounds by cornerback LeShaun Sims #36 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News