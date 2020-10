NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints rushes with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints scrambles with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Justin Jackson #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers is tackled by Alex Anzalone #47 of the New Orleans Saints during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints makes catch over Rayshawn Jenkins #23 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints makes catch over Rayshawn Jenkins #23 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: The New Orleans Saints take the field prior their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Marquez Callaway #12 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Brandon Facyson #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints hits Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers as he throws during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints signals to his team during their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a 41-yard touchdown to Jared Cook #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a 41-yard touchdown to Jared Cook #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Kyzir White #44 and Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to hand the ball off against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs for a nine-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints scores a 41-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 41-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints engineered another Who Dat heart attack comeback on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New Orleans trailed the Chargers 20-3 before rallying to win 30-27 in overtime at the Superdome. Drew Brees completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 12 passes for 122 yards.

Take a look at some of the best moments from the heart-stopping win.