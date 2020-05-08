Philip Rivers named head football coach at St. Michael

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Philip Rivers will soon be on the sidelines in Baldwin County coaching high school football, as St. Michael named Rivers their next football coach.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the school on Friday, Rivers will take over coaching duties when his NFL career is over. There is no definitive timeline set.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Rivers had previously played with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards. Rivers attended Athens High School, where he played for his father Steve Rivers.