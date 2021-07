NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Ryan Ramczyk #71 of the New Orleans Saints looks on at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Florio explains why the Saints picked now to sign Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year extension and why the move provides important security to both parties.

–Video via NBC Sports–

