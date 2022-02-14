NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close. It was the first of a back-to-back for New Orleans, which led by as many as 34. Fred VanVleet scored 20 and Pascal Siakam added 18 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction