Five chasing one. That’s how Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry regards the push for the last and 8th playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are only three games behind current 8th seed Memphis.

The Pelicans host Cleveland Friday night. Gentry said the hope is that is the beginning of better play by New Orleans at home. New Orleans has won only 11 of 28 home games.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pelicans host the Lakers Sunday night.