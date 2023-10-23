METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Pelicans forward Herb Jones discussed New Orleans adapting to its new offensive system, during the team’s media availability Monday afternoon.

The Pels will face the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night to open the 2023-24 season. Both teams drew even (2-2) last season during the divisional matchup’s four games, but the Pelicans will not face center Steven Adams or guard Ja Morant in the season opener.

Click the video to hear Jones’ full comments.

