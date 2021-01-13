Pelicans without Ball, Bledsoe, and Zion Williamson tonight

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the Miami Heat at the Smoothie King Center on March 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that the team will be without Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy), Eric Bledsoe (eye irritation), and Forward Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.



J.J. Redick (hamstring) is listed as probable.

Updated Pelicans injury report – 1.13 at LAC:



Probable

JJ Redick – Right Hamstring Tightness



Questionable

Eric Bledsoe – Right Eye Irritation



Out

Lonzo Ball – Bilateral Knee Tendinopathy

Zion Williamson – Health & Safety Protocols — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) January 13, 2021

It is unclear if Zion Williamson will miss more time.

Tonight is the Pelicans’ first game of their 6-game, two-week road trip. The team was supposed to play the Dallas Mavericks Monday night but that game was postponed because of Covid-19 complications.

The Pelicans and Clippers tipoff at 9 p.m.