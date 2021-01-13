Pelicans without Ball, Bledsoe, and Zion Williamson tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that the team will be without Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy), Eric Bledsoe (eye irritation), and Forward Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
J.J. Redick (hamstring) is listed as probable.
It is unclear if Zion Williamson will miss more time.
Tonight is the Pelicans’ first game of their 6-game, two-week road trip. The team was supposed to play the Dallas Mavericks Monday night but that game was postponed because of Covid-19 complications.
The Pelicans and Clippers tipoff at 9 p.m.