Pelicans’ turnovers likely knock them out of playoff contention

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In his pregame press conference, Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry stressed the importance of his team playing with a “Game 7” mentality.

Gentry says that playing with intensity and clean execution would allow his team to compete against a disciplined San Antonio Spurs squad.

Tonight, that was not the case.

The Pelicans turn the ball over 11 times in the first half, falling to a 62-45 deficit at the half.

They were able to show signs of life in the second half, cutting the lead to 3 points at one moment in the 4th quarter, but more turnovers and Spurs’ second-half opportunities sealed their fate and ended hopes of a playoff appearance.

The Pelicans drop a winnable game to the San Antonio Spurs, 122-113.

They forced 17 turnovers, while giving up 19.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry Talks about the Pelicans performance in the link above.