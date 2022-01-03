Pelicans start West gauntlet, fall to Jazz

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Donovon Mitchell scored 29 points, 15 in the fourth quarter, including 10 straight as Utah defeated New Orleans Monday night at the Smoothie King Center, 115-104.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and grabbed 9 rebounds for the Pelicans. The Pelicans host the Suns Tuesday night, and the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

Here’s Monday night’s box score:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION OFFICIAL SCORER’S REPORT

FINAL BOX

Monday, January 3, 2022 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Officials: #61 Courtney Kirkland, #7 Lauren Holtkamp, #90 Blanca Burns

Game Duration: 2:24

Attendance: 15057

VISITOR: Utah Jazz (27-10)

POS MIN FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA OR DR TOT A PF ST TO BS +/- PTS

23 Royce O’Neale F 28:53 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 3 1 4 0 1 0 5 5

44 Bojan Bogdanovic F 35:04 8 17 5 11 0 1 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 7 21

27 Rudy Gobert C 37:08 3 8 0 0 4 6 6 11 17 0 5 2 2 2 12 10

45 Donovan Mitchell G 34:09 11 19 5 9 2 2 0 3 3 5 3 3 5 1 2 29

11 Mike Conley G 29:45 7 15 4 6 4 4 2 6 8 7 2 0 1 1 24 22

2 Joe Ingles 26:08 1 4 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 6 3 1 1 0 1 2

8 Rudy Gay 20:36 3 9 1 3 2 2 2 2 4 3 4 0 1 0 0 9

00 Jordan Clarkson 24:15 5 10 3 6 1 1 0 2 2 0 1 0 1 0 5 14

3 Trent Forrest 04:02 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 -1 3

13 Jared Butler DNP – Coach’s Decision

24 Malik Fitts DNP – Coach’s Decision

33 Elijah Hughes DNP – Coach’s Decision

81 Miye Oni DNP – Coach’s Decision

240:00 41 85 19 39 14 17 10 33 43 22 24 6 14 4 11 115

48.2% 48.7% 82.4% TM REB: 11 TOT TO: 15 (19 PTS)

HOME: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (13-24)

POS MIN FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA OR DR TOT A PF ST TO BS +/- PTS

5 Herbert Jones F 30:19 4 8 0 3 3 3 3 2 5 1 1 4 2 1 0 11

14 Brandon Ingram F 31:28 3 18 1 7 3 4 0 4 4 7 3 0 0 1 2 10

17 Jonas Valanciunas C 30:09 9 18 3 7 4 4 4 5 9 2 3 0 2 0 -11 25

3 Josh Hart G 37:27 6 11 2 5 1 4 1 8 9 4 3 0 2 1 -16 15

4 Devonte’ Graham G 30:31 4 12 3 10 0 0 0 2 2 4 3 0 0 1 -8 11

9 Willy Hernangomez 04:32 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 2

15 Jose Alvarado 11:50 0 1 0 1 1 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 -2 1

10 Jaxson Hayes 13:19 3 6 0 1 2 3 4 2 6 1 1 0 0 1 -1 8

41 Garrett Temple 19:19 2 6 1 4 0 0 1 1 2 0 3 1 1 0 -6 5

6 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 23:46 6 15 1 7 0 0 0 4 4 1 1 1 3 0 -12 13

12 Gary Clark 07:20 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 -2 3

2 Jared Harper DNP – Coach’s Decision

21 Justin James DNP – Coach’s Decision

8 Naji Marshall DNP – Coach’s Decision

25 Trey Murphy III DNP – Coach’s Decision

240:00 39 97 12 46 14 22 17 30 47 21 21 7 10 5 -11 104

40.2% 26.1% 63.6% TM REB: 12 TOT TO: 10 (14 PTS)

SCORE BY PERIOD 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Jazz 23 29 30 33 115

PELICANS 24 25 28 27 104



Here’s quotes from Pelicans head coach Willie Green:

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the Pelicans’ bench performance in tonight’s game:

“Yes, most definitely. I thought our bench came in and gave us a huge lift. Great energy. They were fighting. They were

scrappy. It’s what we needed our guys to do. We’re still shuffling lineups right now with guys being out, but I thought, for the

most part, we competed. We played hard. We came up short because we’re rusty and we’ve got to make shots against this

team.”

On the tough opponents the team is facing this week:

“We have some good teams coming in. Our guys are well aware of it, and we’ve been in this situation before where we’ve

played against good teams…on the road, at home, and we just have to come out and play our style of basketball. I thought

tonight we were a little off our game. I spoke to the guys in the locker room about it. Everybody’s navigating these

circumstances in the NBA right now. We’ve got to continue to grind through it, and we will.”

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On the team being rusty and out of rhythm tonight:

“It’s tough. I think it comes with the territory for this season, so it is what it is. We’ve got to keep pushing, get in the gym as

much as we can, and keep it moving. So, it’s a tough one, but the beautiful thing about the league is we’ve got another one

tomorrow.”

On how to help Brandon Ingram’s impact coming back from injury:

“Just getting him in positions that are going to make him successful. Getting him going downhill, or getting him going faster, not

slowing down the pace, not having to go into a one-on-one, where he’s at the top of the key or something like that. So, we’re

getting back, and obviously, he’s kind of getting back after missing a couple of games, so we’re not worried about it. He’s a

heck of a player, so I know tomorrow is going to be better, and the next game is going to be be