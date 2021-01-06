Pelicans’ Stan Van Gundy calls Capitol protests “discouraging” ahead of tonight’s game

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Better ball movement and clean basketball is what New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy wants to stress in their matchup tonight with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the approaching tip, Van Gundy can’t help but address the incident today at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, fatal protest broke out while Congress was counting electoral votes to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election.

A woman was critically injured in a shooting during the events. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

“It’s distressing to watch this go on in our country,” says Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy. “Protest is great but somebody’s dead now… this stuff is not supposed to happen in our country. It’s distressing,” added Van Gundy.

Van Gundy says that the team has been able to “compartmentalize” today’s events in order to prepare for tonight’s game, but it is still on everyone’s minds.

The Pelicans face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 7 p.m.