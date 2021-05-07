Pelicans sign Naji Marshall to multi-year contract

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 20: Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on April 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Naji Marshall to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marshall, 6-7, 220, has appeared in 26 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals. The Atlantic City, NJ native appeared in 12 regular season games for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League earlier this year, posting averages of 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

Over his three-year career at Xavier (OH) University, Marshall appeared in 99 career games and averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He earned All-Big East First Team honors in 2020 after averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 4.0 assists, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}